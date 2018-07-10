Occupants of federal colonies’ residential units protest for ownership rights

Occupants of residential units in federal colonies in Karachi said on Sunday that they would launch a campaign if the government continued to dishonor its commitment to grant ownership rights of quarters to their allottees.

The V Serve U, an organisation campaigning for the ownership rights of quarters, organised a protest outside Karachi Press Cub, in which a large number of the residents, including women, participated.

In Karachi, there are several federal residential colonies situated in Marton Road, Clyton Road, Jahangir Road East, Jahangir Road West, Old Lalukhet, Patel Para, Jail Road and other localities.

Protestors said that their ancestors had been living in these quarters for the past 70 years and most of the residents comprise families or widows of government employees. They alleged that the estate office misinformed the court and that the ancestors of a majority of the residents living in those areas had been living in those units since Partition. They said that the apex court only heard the estate office, and the residents were not heard. They also showed concerns over the possible operation in these localities.