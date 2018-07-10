KU employees give in, agree to perform election duties

The University of Karachi’s (KU) teaching and non-teaching staff on Monday agreed to perform election duties on the day of polling.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assigned duties to the varsity’s employees; however, Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) had earlier refused to carry them out and held a press conference last month at the campus in this regard.

KUTS insisted that the faculty members of KU be exempted as they were occupied with research and other academic commitments. In retaliation, the ECP issued show cause notices to all the employees refusing to obey its orders.

It was highlighted in the notices that election duties are mandatory for government employees and failure to perform those amounts to a criminal offence under the Pakistan Penal Code. However, senior officers of both KU and the ECP came to a settlement after two weeks of discussions.

According to a KU spokesman, around 1,300 employees, including a large number of teachers and officers, have ensured their attendance at the Deputy Commissioner of Jamshed Town’s office for basic training. “The teachers and other staff members are working closely with the ECP officials,” he added.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Majeed Mumtaz said that the management has assured the ECP officials that all the employees will perform their duties on the polling day. He extended his appreciation to the teacher and other staff members for accepting the duties.