1o arrested

FAISALABAD: Jhang Bazaar police on Monday booked 10 supporters of independent candidate Khawaja Islam under 7-ATA and other sections for allegedly ransacking the PTI office made by Attiq Ahmad at his residence at Mohallah Panj Pir. The accused slapped Attiq, manhandled him, and opened fire in the air.
