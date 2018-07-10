‘MMA provides best leadership’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: MMA and JI leader Liaquat Baloch has said MMA has provided best able leadership as alternative to the failed political leadership in the country to solve the dearth of quality leadership in the country. Addressing corner meetings in NA-130 on Monday, Baloch said the corrupt and inept rulers had badly failed in solving people’s problems.
LAHORE: MMA and JI leader Liaquat Baloch has said MMA has provided best able leadership as alternative to the failed political leadership in the country to solve the dearth of quality leadership in the country. Addressing corner meetings in NA-130 on Monday, Baloch said the corrupt and inept rulers had badly failed in solving people’s problems.
Comments