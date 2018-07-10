KP NAB authorises several inquiries

PESHAWAR: The regional board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday authorized several inquiries, including the ones against officials of Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA), for alleged corruption and corrupt practices.

Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB (KP), chaired the meeting. Directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers, and others relevant investigation officers attended the meet.

As per the official communiqué, the NAB in an inquiry against the officials of the FDMA, it was claimed that the subjects were alleged to have made illegal appointments and embezzled funds in gross violations of the laws.

The board also authorized inquiry against officials of Local Government & Rural Development Department/Town Municipal Administration Town-III Peshawar for alleged corruption & corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have violated building bylaws while construction of high-rise building in the University Town, Peshawar.

The board authorized inquiry against officials of Health & Education departments for corruption & corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have embezzled millions of rupees allocated for installation of biometric machines in Education and the Health departments. It said the board authorized inquiry against officials of the OGDCL Karak for corruption and misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have illegally awarded contract of "Gas Processing, LPG recovery Plant and Allied Facilities at Nashapa Oil Fields" at Karak district. The board authorized inquiry against owner/administration of Doctors Colony, Mardan for corruption & corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have cheated public in the garb of illegal housing scheme - Doctors Colony - in Mardan.

The board also authorized inquiry against officials of Health Department for corruption and corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have purchased medicines from blue-eyed companies on exorbitant rates for distribution in KP hospitals. An inquiry against officials of Health Department was authorized for corruption and misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have made illegal appointment of doctors and paramedics in Fata.