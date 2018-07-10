PTI leader announces support to independent in NA-154

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf south Punjab information secretary Malik Asim Dehr Monday announced his support to independent candidate Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan from NA-154 Multan-I, opposing his party candidate from the constituency. He is the real brother of PTI candidate Malik Ahmed Hassan Dehr from the NA-154.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Malik Dehrr said he and his group would fully support Sikandar Hayat Bosan. He said the PTI workers had rejected Qureshi, Pagara alliance and allotment of ticket in NA-154.

He said the PTI leaders were trying to ensure victory of PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Gilani, son-in-law of Pir Pagara. The PTI leadership has fielded a comparatively weak candidate.

