Contempt of court; SC rejects Talal’s plea to postpone case till polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday again rejected the plea seeking postponement of contempt proceedings against former state minister for interior Talal Chaudhry till the general elections being held on July 25.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard contempt of court case against Talal Chaudhry. Kamran Murtaza, counsel for Talal Chaudhry, again requested the court to postpone the proceedings till the general elections.

The court, however, declined the plea and observed that it had given last chance to Talal Chaudhry for producing his other witnesses but as he has not produced other witnesses hence processes to record statements of defence witnesses is being stopped. Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked Kamran Murtaza to present his final arguments on July 11 and adjourned further hearing.