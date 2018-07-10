Tue July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018

Imran says doesn’t give but receives donations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he doesn't give but receives donations. The PTI chairman stated this while announcing his party’s manifesto on Tuesday. During the ceremony, while replying to a question that how much his party would donate to the fund established by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for construction of two dams, he said that he had always received donations but did not donate the same. He said that he sometime collects donations for Shaukat Khanum Hospital and sometime for Namal.

