Dams fund: Armed forces to donate two-day, one-day salary

RAWALPINDI: As a demonstration of strong support to raise major water reservoirs, the officers and jawans of armed forces would donate two-day and one-day salary to the fund of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.

"Pakistan armed forces are also contributing to Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams Fund," the ISPR on Monday said. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet message said that officers of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) would contribute their two days' pay while soldiers' one day salary to the announced fund for this national cause.

It may be pointed out here that the Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, five days back initiated the donation process by announcing Rs1 million donation for the cause during the hearing of the case pertaining to the construction of Kalabagh Dam. He also directed the authorities concerned to immediately start construction process of two dams.

Later, the federal government also decided to raise Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund to raise money for the water reservoirs. For this purpose, the State Bank of Pakistan has also opened an exclusive account.