Kenya will not appeal referee’s life ban

NAIROBI: The Football Kenya Federation will not appeal against a life ban on its top national football referee Aden Marwa by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for accepting bribes.

Marwa, 41, who had been shortlisted as one of 63 assistant referees for the World Cup in Russia, was on Saturday banned for life by CAF for accepting a 600,000 shilling ($600) bribe during the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) in Morocco in January.

He was susbequently dropped from officiating in the World Cup.Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa said it was not in their best interests to appeal against the unprecedented decision.

“In as much as the decision to ban Marwa from all CAF football activities is painful, it is not in our interest to lodge an appeal. As FKF, we must obey the instructions of CAF, but I must say Marwa has the right to appeal as an affected person,” said Mwendwa.

“Marwa is not authorised whatsoever to officiate football matches in Kenya. We must uphold and respect the CAF rules.” added Mwendwa.Ten other African referees were handed suspensions ranging from two to ten years by the CAF Disciplinary Board for the same bribery offences.