Fakhar rises to second place in T20 rankings

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman moved up 44 places to reach second spot with 842 points in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen following his incredible form in Zimbabwe, which featured a career-best 91 off 46 balls in the final that helped Pakistan seal a record chase against Australia in Harare on Sunday.

Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch jumped three places to vault to the top of the rankings, while India’s KL Rahul rose to No 3 spot.Finch also became the first player ever to break the 900-point barrier in the T20I rankings but ended the series with a final tally of 891 points.

Babar Azam, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell all slipped, occupying the three spots below Finch, Fakhar and Rahul.Finch had a prolific run in the tri-series against Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, piling on 306 runs in five games at a strike rate of over 200, which included a world record 172 off 76 balls.

D’Arcy Short, Finch’s opening partner, entered the top 10 rankings for the first time. He made 165 runs at an average of 41.25 in the tri-series, including a 53-ball 76 in the final.Among the bowlers, leg-spinners Rashid Khan and Shadab Khan retained the top two positions.Andrew Tye rose 41 places to seventh spot and Adil Rashid moved up four places to ninth.