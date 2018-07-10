Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead

ISTANBUL: Twenty-four people were killed and hundreds injured when a train packed with weekend passengers derailed in northwest Turkey due to ground erosion after heavy rains, officials said on Monday.

The train, which was carrying 362 passengers, was travelling from the Edirne region on the Greek and Bulgarian borders to Istanbul’s Halkali station on Sunday when six carriages derailed in the Tekirdag region.

Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said 24 people died, in a sharp rise from the previous toll of 10. The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Akdag as saying search operations through the derailed train carriages had been completed on Monday morning.

Health Minister Ahmet Demircan said 318 people required treatment after the accident with 124 still hospitalised. Regional prosecutors have opened an investigation, with the two train drivers and three other railway workers summoned to give statements, Anadolu said.

The transport ministry said that the train had derailed as recent heavy downpours caused the ground beneath the track to erode away. Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said that the latest checks on the rails had been made in April, Anadolu reported.

Turkish media, including the Hurriyet newspaper, published pictures showing the erosion had been so bad that part of the track had been in the air with no ground left to support it. Television pictures showed several train carriages sprawled on their sides, and shocked injured passengers being taken away on stretchers as rescue workers picked through the wreckage.