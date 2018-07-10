‘North Korea will honour denuclearisation contract’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he has "confidence" that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will honour the denuclearisation "contract" they signed, but that China may be seeking to undermine a deal.

"I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake," Trump tweeted, emphasising the importance he places on personal relationships.

"We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea," he wrote, despite the fact that the declaration signed by the two leaders refers to the denuclearisation of the "Korean peninsula" -- a vaguer formula that leaves room for various interpretations. "China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!" Trump wrote.