Ghost teachers

Corrupt practices are quite common in our country. Everyone is out there to use unfair means to get ahead in life. A few years back. a government school was built in Gadani. This brought a ray of hope for parents who belonged to low-income families and wanted to educate their children. However, after a short while, the school’s performance started going downhill. The reason for this sorry state was teachers’ absenteeism.

There are so many teachers who are a member of the school’s staff, but have not set their foot inside schools. There are many poor people in Gadani who cannot send their children to other cities for getting education. The authorities concerned need to understand that only education can lead people to prosperity and success. It is unfortunate that despite several complaints, the authorities concerned have done nothing to resolve the issue. Effective steps should be taken to revive the education sector in the city.

Rahat Murad Baksh

Kech