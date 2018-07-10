Politics of electables

For many years now, there has been an intense debate in both print and electronic media regarding poor governance and rampant corruption in the country. It is believed that politicians who keep switching loyalties are the root cause for many ills afflicting the country. These turncoat politicians are always ready to sell their conscience at the slightest opportunity. Once these so-called electables reach the power corridors, their only mission is to amass wealth.

There is no denying that our political leaders are also complicit as they embolden these turncoats and accept them with open arms despite them having poor credentials. This year too, the past is repeating itself. Electables are either shifting parties or contesting elections as independent candidate. It is time people realised that these so-called electables must be rejected irrespective of their political affiliations. As a result, in the future, political parties will be forced to refrain from inviting turncoats to their parties. It is, therefore, imperative that on July 25 all of us make our vote count and act above part lines to reject electables (lotas) and vote for the most deserving candidates.

Javed Hussain

Rawalpindi