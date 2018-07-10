Tue July 10, 2018
July 10, 2018

Stand up for the champions

The jaw-dropping victory by Pakistan against Australia at Harare brought a sense of joy to the entire country. There is no doubt that chasing a formidable target of 184 runs against Australia was an uphill task for the green shirts. But the entire team played exceptionally well. Fakhar Zaman’s remarkable performance was instrumental in bringing the team to the victory stand in the tri-series.

It is encouraging to note that young players are on the frontline to lead the country to victory. However, we should not be swept away by this victory and pay attention to the areas which require improvement.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

