Out of water

The water crisis has paralysed the lives of people in Karachi. Many parts of the city have little to no supply of water. As a result, people are forced to buy more than one water tanker whose price varies between Rs2,000 and Rs5,000 for monthly use. The areas where water is supplied regularly are also facing many problems. The pipelines through which the water is transported to homes are worn out.

The impurities in the pipelines pollute the water that runs through them. As a result, residents receive the water that has a foul stench and is unfit for consumption. That residents in many areas are suffering from different water-borne diseases proves that a vast majority of people don’t have an access to clean drinking water. It is time the Sindh government took effective measures to resolve the issue.

Rabia Ramazan

Karachi