Not for the uninformed

In this warm political weather, everyone is taking part in debates on Election 2018 . Around 60 percent of Pakistan’s population comprises young people. But the sad part is that these educated young people are not well-versed with the electoral process. They don’t know which seats they will be voting for. They also don’t know which candidate has been nominated by each party to contest the elections.

It should be noted that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disseminate the information to voters about their constituencies through SMS messages. It is believed that only well-informed voters can contribute positively towards strengthening the country’s democratic process.

Ayesha Erum

Faisalabad