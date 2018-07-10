Danger on the streets

The number of road accidents is increasing at an unprecedented pace in Rawalpindi. The situation cannot be tackled unless people cooperate with the traffic police. Other than the traffic police, there is the Rawalpindi Regional Transport Authority (RTA), which issues the fitness certificate of every vehicle after every six months. If officers of these departments coordinate with each other, the number of accidents can be minimised. In the past, every division had a commissioner who, along with Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) officials, would conduct patrols on various roads on every Sunday to find out the cause of accidents and adopt corrective measures. The inspector would stop overloaded trucks and speeding vehicles. They would then check the vehicle’s fitness and the driver’s documents. In case of any discrepancy, the inspector would impose a fine on the driver, seize the documents and direct the driver to attend the RTA’s next meeting. After a week, the documents were rechecked. In case the documents did not adhere to the requirements, the driver was awarded punishment. Although many people criticised this practice, there had been a significant reduction in the number of accidents.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad