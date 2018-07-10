PCMA starts office-bearer poll process

LAHORE: Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has launched the process for the election of its office-bearers for the year 2018-19, a statement said on Monday.

An announcement to this effect was made in a meeting of the Executive committee of the association. Iqbal Kidwai, secretary general PCMA, informed the meeting that according to the Rules of the Directorate General of Trade Organizations, the association had to initiate the process in July and finish the whole thing by September 30th, 2018.

“Last year, the office-bearers focused their attention to firm up the ‘responsible care program’ to ensure implementation of international safety standards in the industry, whereas, this year they will campaign for the establishment of first-ever Crude-Nephta Cracker Petro-chemical Complex in the country,” Kidwai said.

Established in 2015, the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association is a young organisation, while its members completed the pre-condition of two years’ seniority in July 2017, leading to their first-ever election in September last. This year the association is going to enter into second term its annual election.