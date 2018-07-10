Association’s role in DDT disbursal demanded

LAHORE: Value-added textile sector on Monday appealed to the government to restore trade association's role in transparent disbursement of Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) under Prime Minister’s export incentive package.

“After a serious decline in the past few years, exports have now picked up with the help of Duty Drawback of Taxes under the Prime Minister’s package, which was extended for another three years but awaits notification from the caretaker government,” Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) , said in a statement.

Khawaj also expressed hope that Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, the caretaker minister for commerce and textile industry, would design a comprehensive strategy with the consultation of business community to boost the exports.

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association leader said the caretaker minister should take immediate note of the fact that ministry of textile industry had removed the crucial role of associations as was in the previous notification of Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) Order, without any consultation with the stakeholders.

“Formerly, the associations used to certify the authenticity of information provided by the exporting units and verify the claim documents by the authorized executive committee members of the associations,” Khawaja explained.

He said a large number of complaints have been received from members of all associations that after the elimination of role of associations, the responsibility of banks have increased to check the authenticity of claims as well as scrutiny of documents.

“Consequently, exporters’ claims have been delayed due to mistakes on part of banks during checking and

authenticity of claims followed by scrutiny owing to which the State Bank of Pakistan marked numerous objections. Hence the exporters were facing inordinate delays while they were also penalised due to banking errors,” he added.

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association chairman said earlier, the associations used to check documents, verify exporters’ claims and then certify them for submission to authorized dealers.

“Meaning thereby the associations were checking the genuineness of all claims and due diligence to stop fraudulent/fake claims and were also reporting to the ministry on quarterly basis,” the industry official said.

This way, he further said, the associations were on board with the ministry in

respect to all the claims filed by its members and similarly, the associations were making the jobs of banks easier in the scrutiny and processing of claims onward. Khwaja said eliminating of the role of associations actually eliminated the first check and verification of documents.