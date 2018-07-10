Cotton improves

Karachi: Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates increased to Rs8,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,788/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs8,345/maund and Rs8,943/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said demand for the new lint remained higher in the market that pushed the spot rates upwards. Karachi cotton market recorded four transactions of around 3,000 bales at a price of Rs8,300/maund to Rs8,400/maund. Of these, 1,600 bales of Tando Adam exchanged hands at Rs8,350 to Rs8,400/maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs8300/maund and another lot of 600 bales from Sanghar and 400 bales from Burewala were each sold for Rs8,300/maund to Rs8,350/maund.