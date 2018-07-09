Verdict against Nawaz politically-motivated: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while terming the decision of the accountability court against Nawaz Sharif politically-motivated assassination of justice announced that Nawaz and Maryam will return to Pakistan on July 13 to send their opponents packing.

The former information minister said the day Nawaz sets foot in Pakistan; he will transform the democratic history of Pakistan forever and will define the destiny of the country. The 25th of July will be a day of judgment above all judgments. Nawaz’s return would be marked by a historic welcome which will redefine the history of this country, for which the PML-N has started organizing its support base, she said, adding that an organizing Committee had been set up for this purpose that would ensure a structured approach for the millions who want to greet their leader and welcome him.

“We are not like Imran Khan who called for anarchy and chaos and incited an attack on PTV, we are not a Container Party,” Marriyum said and added that the protest demonstration would be absolutely peaceful and will only be for the people to express their solidarity with their Quaid. The PML-N does not want to give its opponents any chance to cry foul and reject elections.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, she said veteran legal experts, learned journalists and knowledgeable scholars have termed the decision of the NAB Court controversial and weak. She questioned the need of urgency in giving this decision and observed that the repeated delays in announcement of the final verdict happened because it was continuously being modified and changed till the very last second.

Contrary to its six time delay in announcing the verdict, Nawaz Sharif had requested delay in the announcement of the verdict, which the court did not entertain. The PML-N and every single of its members and supporters vehemently reject this decision, she said.

Marriyum opined that this decision was no different from those that had been given in the past and tainted the face of democracy and justice in the country. However, she said that even the framers of this controversial verdict had no choice but to categorically admit in the decision that not a single penny of corruption was proven against Nawaz Sharif.

She reminded that Nawaz Sharif had development projects worth billions to his credit. She said the “Whatsapp JIT” and NAB, despite their relentless efforts, could not present a single document to prove their allegations regarding the ownership of Avenfield Apartments.

The person who was thrice elected to the highest office in the country was sentenced imprisonment on a generalized assumption which reflects the authenticity and veracity of the verdict.

Punitive sentence was given on the assumption that because Nawaz’s children were too young to own these properties, therefore, Nawaz must be the owner and should be arrested, without any concrete documentation. By this rationale, everyone who inherits any property should be arrested by the NAB because there is a likelihood of the same assumption in every case of ancestral ownership, she argued.

She said Nawaz submitted every proof needed to establish that his father Mian Muhammad Sharif transferred the property directly to his grandchildren, but the court tried Mian Sharif who is dead and this is nothing different from prosecuting someone’s grave.

The PML-N spokesperson said that all legal and constitutional options would be utilized to challenge this verdict. She said the real crime of Nawaz Sharif was that he conducted atomic tests, brought economic prosperity through CPEC and is now making history by fighting for true democracy.

She questioned the rationale of punishing Maryam Nawaz when no corruption was proven against Nawaz. If the original crime was not proven, how could anyone be sentenced to jail on abetment to a crime that was never proven, she questioned. Such verdicts are not new to Nawaz, she said and added that he had faced such verdicts and odds before as well when he chose to speak for the supremacy of civilian’s democracy.

Nawaz has taken this rough path for the supremacy of democracy and Constitution of Pakistan for the sake of generations to come; he is more prepared than his opponents can ever imagine; the love of people for his leadership could be seen through the fact that a sea of people will turn up to welcome him, said Marriyum.