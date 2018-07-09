Violation of ECP code of conduct: 10 held with arms, ammunition

LAHORE: The Dolphin squad arrested 10 people and recovered cache of arms over violation of code of conduct issues by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during separate actions in the provincial capital on Sunday.

SP Mujahid and Dolphin Nadeem Khokhar said that the snap checking was conducted in jurisdiction of Harbanspura Nawankot Islampura and Mustafa Town police station jurisdictions in Lahore.

During separate actions 10 people were arrested besides recovery of 08 pistols two rifles hundreds of rounds of different bores and magazines. The recovered weapons were confiscated and the detainees were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.

Nadeem Khokhar said that implementation of code of conduct issued by the ECP will be ensured at all costs and the violators would have to face the consequences.