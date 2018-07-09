Three injured in cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least three people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a mobile-phone shop here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, the cylinder exploded in amobile-phone shop at Taj Bagh whereas the cause of the blast was not ascertained yet.
On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and started rescue and relief operation.
