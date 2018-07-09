Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE: At least three people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a mobile-phone shop here on Sunday.

x
Advertisement

According to Rescue 1122, the cylinder exploded in amobile-phone shop at Taj Bagh whereas the cause of the blast was not ascertained yet.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and started rescue and relief operation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar