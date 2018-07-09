Anti-quackery team attacked

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked a anti-quackery team of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

According to details, when officers of the PHC started action against quacks near MC Boys High School, Burewala, some unidentified accused attacked the team, and damaged the official vehicle.

However,a case was registered in Model Town Police Station and further investigation was in progress. It is pertinent to mention here that the PHC teams had been attacked thrice during the last two weeks. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has said the action on quacks will continue, and teams would keep on working in the field.