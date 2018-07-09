Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anti-quackery team attacked

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked a anti-quackery team of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

x
Advertisement

According to details, when officers of the PHC started action against quacks near MC Boys High School, Burewala, some unidentified accused attacked the team, and damaged the official vehicle.

However,a case was registered in Model Town Police Station and further investigation was in progress. It is pertinent to mention here that the PHC teams had been attacked thrice during the last two weeks. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has said the action on quacks will continue, and teams would keep on working in the field.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar