Upper Dir residents warn of poll boycott if demands not met

DIR: The residents of three union councils in Upper Dir on Sunday threatened to boycott the general elections if the political parties’ candidates in the constituency did not sit with the elders to find out a solution to their issues by tomorrow (Tuesday).

The residents of the union councils including Sundal, Nehag Dara and Bandai have started a movement “Road do aur vote lo”, or give road and take vote.

The residents held a protest demonstration in Jagam, which was attended by hundreds of people of Nehag Dara and other villages.

Addressing the rally, leaders of the movement, including Haider Ali, Imran, Malik Jehan Badshah, Malik Shah Zamin, Zarshad Khan and others said the elected representatives had always ignored Nehag Dara and adjoining areas and deprived the people of basic amenities.

They said that Nehag road had been in a shambles for the last several years but the successive governments failed to reconstruct it.

The speakers said the tender for the road reconstruction was issued some four years ago but the contractor was yet to complete the work.

They said owing to the dilapidated condition of the road, the commuters, particularly patients and expectant women were facing difficulties while going to hospital.

The speakers said the candidates come for seeking votes and then disappeared for the next five years, leaving the people of the area high and dry.

They also complained that there was no hospital, college for boys and school for girls in Nehag Dara.

Haider Ali said that the youngsters had taken the initiative to launch the movement for rights and elders of the area had extended full support.

The protesters also chanted slogans like “road do aur vote lo”, “hospital do aur vote lo” and “school do aur vote lo.”