NH&MP holds seminar on road safety, traffic rules

NOWSHERA: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Sunday organised a seminar to raise awareness among the people about traffic rules and road safety.

District and Sessions Judge Nowshera Nasrullah Khan Gandapur was the chief guest on the occasion.

Senior judges, lawyers, and Motorway Police officials also attended the seminar.

Briefing the participants, Ahmad Ali, senior patrolling officer of the Motorway Police, said that road mishaps could be averted by following the traffic rules. He said that one wheeling and over-speeding were the leading causes of the road accidents. Nasrullah Khan said accidents could be avoided by following traffic rules.