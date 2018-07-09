Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NH&MP holds seminar on road safety, traffic rules

NOWSHERA: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Sunday organised a seminar to raise awareness among the people about traffic rules and road safety.

x
Advertisement

District and Sessions Judge Nowshera Nasrullah Khan Gandapur was the chief guest on the occasion.

Senior judges, lawyers, and Motorway Police officials also attended the seminar.

Briefing the participants, Ahmad Ali, senior patrolling officer of the Motorway Police, said that road mishaps could be averted by following the traffic rules. He said that one wheeling and over-speeding were the leading causes of the road accidents. Nasrullah Khan said accidents could be avoided by following traffic rules.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar