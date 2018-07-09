Power cuts, water shortage protested

LANDIKOTAL: Awami Jirga, Khyber Youth Forum and other none governmental organizations Sunday jointly organized a protest rally against the unscheduled power cuts and scarcity of water in Landikotal.

The protesters marched from the Bacha Khan Chowk and gathered at the Landikotal Press Club. They were holding placards and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

The speakers said Landikotal dwellers were deprived of basic needs such as water and electricity. They said the candidates for the NA-43 were busy in election campaign but had ignored people’s genuine problems. The speakers asked the residents not to participate in the public gatherings of all candidates in protest.