Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khyber senator opposes Riwaj Act

BARA: A senator from Khyber tribal district has asked the government not to impose Riwaj Act on the tribal people.

x
Advertisement

Senator Momin Khan said that the Riwaj Act was harsher than the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and they would not allow its imposition.

He said the tribal areas should be exempted from all kinds of taxes as its people had suffered huge losses due to militancy. “The tribal belt saw violence and destruction during the last one decade. Our homes and businesses were destroyed,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar