Khyber senator opposes Riwaj Act

BARA: A senator from Khyber tribal district has asked the government not to impose Riwaj Act on the tribal people.

Senator Momin Khan said that the Riwaj Act was harsher than the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and they would not allow its imposition.

He said the tribal areas should be exempted from all kinds of taxes as its people had suffered huge losses due to militancy. “The tribal belt saw violence and destruction during the last one decade. Our homes and businesses were destroyed,” he added.