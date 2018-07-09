Mon July 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Awkum employees demand reinstatement

MARDAN: Speakers at a protest camp staged by the sacked employees of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) on Sunday claimed the legal procedure was not followed in the termination case of 273 employees.

Addressing the protest camp, Razaur Rehman, a sacked employee of the university, and others alleged the university administration did not follow proper procedure of termination, ie show-cause notice, charge sheet or any other notification. The sacked employees called for reinstatement and vowed to continue protest for that.

