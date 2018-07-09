1,336 search operations conducted in 6 months: Official

PESHAWAR: Police in the provincial capital conducted 1,336 search operations while separately arrested 470 people for misuse of loudspeakers and another 26 for carrying hate material under the National Action Plan during the last six months, an official told The News.

“A total of 1,336 search and strike operations and intelligence-based actions were carried out in Peshawar during the first half of the year. The actions included those carried out solely by police as well as joint operations along with army under the NAP,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Operations Javed Iqbal said.

The official said nine persons were arrested during the period under the 14 Foreigners Act for not having the legal travel documents while staying in Pakistan. He continued that 1198 proclaimed offenders were arrested while seven of them were killed during encounters. “While implementing the NAP, around 500 people were held in last six months for misuse of loudspeakers and hate material,” said SSP Operations.

As many as 74 gangs involved in kidnapping, robberies and lifting and snatching of motorbikes and cars have been busted and 199 of their members arrested during the period, said the official.

“We have busted four gangs of kidnappers and arrested its 11 members during the last six months. Besides, 20 gangs involved in robberies, 14 in burglaries and 15 other gangs behind thefts were busted and a total of 134 of their members were arrested during the first half of the year,” Javed Iqbal Wazir said.