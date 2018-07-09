Mohmand district administration files first FIR

PESHAWAR: The first First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in Mohmand tribal district under the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018, the other day.

After merger of Fata with KP, Mohmand district administration filed its first FIR under the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018. “The FIR was lodged against one Malik Sultan for murder as well as threatening law enforcement personnel of Levies on duty in Dawezai area of Pandiali tehsil,” Deputy Commissioner Wasif Saeed told The News.

The official said in an attack by Mir Zaman group on July 5, one Ahmad of the rival party was injured and he died of his wounds later.

Resultantly, an FIR was lodged against Malik Sultan under Section 24 of FIGR for obstructing public servants (Levis personnel) in discharge of duties and threat of injury to public servant.

Meanwhile, in the same case another FIR under 302 CrPC was lodged for the murder of Ahmad, a resident of Dawezai Pandiali, while one of the main accused Ayaz, a resident of Dawezai was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of lower Mohmand, Tauseef Khalid, said that investigation was underway in the case.