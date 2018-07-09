Around 15,859 candidates appear in UET entrance test

PESHAWAR: Entrance test for academic session 2018-19 of the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar was conducted simultaneously on Sunday at the Islamia Collegiate Ground, Peshawar, University of Haripur, Abbottabad, University of Malakand, Jehanzeb College, Swat, Cadet College Kohat, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, and Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan centres.

The test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Around 15,859 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tribal districts, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan appeared in the entrance test. The result will be announced today and it would be available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk). It will also be displayed on UET’s main notice board.

Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, who was present on the occasion, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the test.

He said, due to large number of students appearing for the test, the number of test centres were increased to provide candidates a comfortable environment at their doorsteps.

At the Peshawar centre, a total of 6,317 candidates appeared in the test with 6002 candidates for admission in engineering disciplines, and 315 candidates for computer science group. They included 318 female candidates.

At Abbottabad centre among 1,972 candidates, 1,904 candidates appeared for engineering group, whereas 68 candidates for the computer science group.

At the Swat centre, 1,557 candidates appeared in the test with 1,516 candidates for engineering disciplines, and 41 candidates appeared for computer science group.

At Mardan centre, 2,077 candidates appeared in the test with 2,017 for engineering disciplines, and 60 for computer science group.

At the Kohat center, 1,350 candidates appeared in the test with 1,303 for engineering disciplines, and 47 for computer science group.

At the Malakand centre, 1,128 candidates appeared in the test with 1,091 for engineering group and 37 for computer science group. At Dera Ismail Khan Centre, 1,458 candidates appeared in the test with 1,410 candidates for engineering disciplines, and 48 candidates appeared for computer science group.

A total of 15,082 male and 778 female candidates appeared at all the centres.

Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arashad Javaid, ETEA Executive Director, Israr Ahmed, Registrar University of Peshawar, Dr Zahid Gul, Registrar, UET Peshawar, Dr Khizar Azam, Director Admissions, UET Peshawar, Dr Misbahullah, Nek Muhammad Khan, Treasurer UET Peshawar, Haroon Khan, Controller of Examinations UET Peshawar, ETEA Officials, faculty members and administrative staff of the UET were present on the occasion.