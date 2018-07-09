Haider Hoti says elections to decide fate of Pakhtuns

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti said on Sunday the general election would decide the fate of Pakhtuns.

Speaking at a public meeting in Tahkal, he claimed that majority of the Pakhtuns favoured his party over other political parties in the upcoming general election.

The ANP leader said that his party would address all the problems being faced by the Pakhtuns and continue working for the development of the Pakhtuns.

Haider Hoti said he would make efforts to increase the volume of the development allocation. He accused the former chief minister Pervez Khattak of ruining the roads and other infrastructure of Peshawar for undertaking an ill-devised project of the Bus Rapid Transit in the provincial capital.

The ANP leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had dubbed similar projects in Punjab as jangla bus but launched it in Peshawar for “election and corruption purposes.” He said the government had no money to pay salaries to the government employees, adding that the PTI government had borrowed Rs370 billion.

Haider Hoti vowed to open all corruption cases after forming government in the province, and promised to recover all the looted money. He lamented that PTI’s development was only confined to the social media and Pakhtuns remained deprived of actual development.