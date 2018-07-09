Opponents to face defeat in polls, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak has said that PTI’s victory in the upcoming polls is certain.

He said their opponents could make alliances but would never be able to beat the PTI. Addressing various public gatherings in Dag Besud, Taru Jabba and Pabbi areas of the district, Pervez Khattak accused the Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali of corruption. “Accountability of all the corrupt people like Nawaz Sharif is indispensible,” he said.

Pervez Khattak believed that only Imran Khan could steer the country out of the prevailing crises. “The previous PTI government introduced reforms in health, police and education departments,” he maintained. He said the PTI took steps to eradicate corruption from government departments.

Pervez Khattak asked the people to vote for the PTI in the next elections for the system change and development of the country. PTI candidate for NA-26 Dr Imran Khattak and others also addressed the gathering.