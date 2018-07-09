PML-N finalises plan to receive Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of party leaders and workers to chalk out a strategy to welcome Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their arrival in Lahore on Friday, July 13.

Addressing the consultative meeting at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, he discussed the strategy with the party leaders, ticket-holders, chairmen and vice-chairmen to accord a warm and rousing reception to the PML-N quaid on his return from London.

A large number of PML-N leaders including Hamza Shahbaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, party workers, local body leadership, supporters attended the meeting.

The PML-N president allocated responsibilities to the party leaders and workers regarding the grand welcome. Hamza Shahbaz was directed to supervise all activities in this regard.

He directed the party workers and leaders to activate their supporters for giving the party quaid a great welcome.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz said that going into the 2018 general election, the PML-N ticket-holders and leaders had something that no other party had, which was delivery of performance and fulfilment of every promise that was made to the people of Pakistan.

Shahbaz said during 66 years of country’s history, only 18,000 megawatts of electricity were produced by different governments. However, the PML-N government added 11,000 megawatts to the national grid in just five years. Later on, Shahbaz Sharif said told an election rally in Haroonabad that PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan on July 13 for the people of Pakistan and future of true democracy in the country, though his wife Kalsoom Nawaz was critical and fighting for life in England,.

He said Nawaz had proven himself to be the ultimate patriotic leader by rejecting foreign and local offers to compromise on national and public interests. He reminded the crowd how Nawaz turned down American President Bill Clinton’s offer of $5 billion aid for not conducting nuclear tests.

The PML-N president reminded the gathering that Nawaz gifted the country with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, ended load-shedding in the country and brought about peace in Karachi and all across the country by eliminating the menace of terrorism.

He said the amount and quality of development that had been carried out in southern Punjab in the past five years was unprecedented in the history of the country. Danish Schools provided the best education to the most underprivileged children, billions were invested to provide economic and employment impetus to the area, girls and boys benefited from the Endowment Fund, state-of-the-art cardiology hospital was built in Bahawalpur, large network of roads was completed in the region, as the PML-N wanted to bring the southern Punjab on a par with central Punjab, he said.

He said the PML-N government gave extensive development funds to Haroonabad, but those who took those funds changed loyalties and deserted the people of Haroonabad. The people of Haroonabad would take these ‘lotas’ (turncoats) to the filth of toilets because that is the right place for the ‘lotas’, added Shahbaz Sharif.

About water scarcity, he said that was the topmost priority of the PML-N in the coming elections. He said he would leave no stone unturned to bring water to Cholistan. If India can do it for its part of Cholistan, why can’t we, he stressed.

Shahbaz said that Bhasha Dam would cost $12 billion; however, there was no choice but to construct it at any cost.

Criticising the PTI chief, he said that the nation would not be fooled by the lies of Imran Khan. How can the people of Pakistan trust a liar with the responsibility of premiership of the country, he questioned. He said that Imran had promised that he would build so many dams that power would be provided to entire Pakistan and even exported to other countries. But his lies had been exposed as he could not even produce enough electricity to provide for the city of Peshawar.