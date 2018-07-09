PPP always worked for S Punjab: Bilawal

By News Desk

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday his party has always worked to solve problems of South Punjab.

While addressing a rally here, Bilawal said there are some puppets who are now taking about the province of South Punjab. “We have always put forward the case of South Punjab,” he said. “Sindh gave loans to women,” he said, adding that farmers were also given free land. “Do you people want metro buses and substandard education,” Bilawal asked the rally participants. There are just two weeks left before the General Election 2018 and the party which plans to change Pakistan doesn’t even have a manifesto, Bilawal remarked while taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Earlier upon reaching Muzaffargarh, the PPP scion visited the mausoleum of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan and paid rich tribute to Nawabzada for his services for the cause of democracy and called him “Baba-i-Jamhooriyet”.

The rally had been organized by PPP Divisional President Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan.

Bilawal said he would complete the dream of Benazir Bhutto if voted to power with the support of the masses. He criticised Imran Khan by calling ‘fake Khan” and Nawaz Sharif. He said: “Our opponents enjoy no support of masses and were depending upon invisible forces.” He said he came out of home and joined the politics to extend the mission of his mother. “How can Taliban Khan and the one who is asking why he was ousted contest against us?” he said. He vowed to fulfill his election promises. He also criticised the judiciary for meddling in the affairs of elected governments. “Judiciary is not responsible for the construction of dams; it is the responsibility of governments. The PPP has always raised the issue of water scarcity and “we will resolve it”.

The rally was also addressed by Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Malik Bilal Khar, Malik Raza Khar, Syed Izan Abbas, Begum Rahat Dogar, Sardar Akhtar Gopang, Abdul Qayyum Jatoi, Akhtar Gopang, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and Mehr Irshad Siyal.