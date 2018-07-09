Only sincere efforts can bring back glory: Qasim

ISLAMABAD: Olympian Qasim Zia recalled the hard work and discipline which turned out to be the hallmark of 2010 Asian Games glory that saw Greenshirts winning the gold medal in China following 20 years of drought.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, the 1984 Olympic gold medal winner Qasim said performing well and beating the best in Asia and around the world was possible if you stay focus and work hard.

“I was the president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) when Pakistan won gold medal in 2010 after lapse of almost 20 years. The total focus, hard work and federation’s support helped the team to win honour,” he said.

The former fullback said the team responded brilliantly on their way to become 2012 Asian Games champions. “At that time we took all measures that was necessary to build players’ morale for the important Games. With the help of coaches the team’s performance peaked at the right time.”

Qasim said that was not all when continuing the success of team during 2010 to 2015. “In worst situations in 2012 Champions Trophy in Melbourne, Pakistan defeated the best teams on their way to win bronze medal. Pakistan beat India and Germany ending on victory stand. In 2014, Pakistan went on to win silver medal in the Champions Trophy in India beating hosts India in front of their partisan crowd and strong Holland team on their way to final. That all was achieved when there was no real bench strength.”

He refused to draw into any blame game when asked about Pakistan’s pathetic last finish in the Champions Trophy in Breda and back up team’s conceding 26 goals in Canada and scoring only 1 in a five-match series. “I don’t want to comment on that. What I want to say is that we have seen very bright and golden moments for Pakistan hockey almost six to eight years back.”

Qasim, however, called on broadening the pool of hockey players in the country. “There is a real dearth of players in the country and situation is worsening by each passing day. Efforts should be made to broaden the pool of players. We should make efforts for youngsters and should help them get required training at the grassroots level.”