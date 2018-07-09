Zuma’s son to face charges

JOHANNESBURG: Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, will face charges relating to allegations of corruption, his lawyer said on Sunday.

Duduzane Zuma was returning to South Africa to attend his brother's funeral when he was detained briefly at Johannesburg's main airport on Friday in relation to a corruption case filed in 2016.

Zuma is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court on Monday, his lawyer Rudi Krause said, but was unable to give details on what the exact charges were. "I suspect it has to do with the allegations made by Mcebisi Jonas," said Krause.