Eritrea, Ethiopia to re-establish diplomatic ties

aMonitoring report

ASMARA: Eritrea and Ethiopia are to re-establish diplomatic and trade ties after long years of hostility.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaia Afwerki made the announcement during a landmark meeting in the latter’s capital Asmara, BBC News reported.

It is the first time the leaders from the two East African neighbours have met in almost 20 years.Relations were severed following a border dispute which killed tens of thousands of people in the late 1990s.

A peace deal was signed in December 2000. However, Ethiopia refused to accept the final ruling of a border commission two years later, which awarded disputed territory to Eritrea, including the town of Badme.