Sherpao stresses efforts for timely, transparent election

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao has called for unity and cohesion to work for maintaining peaceful political atmosphere and steer the country out of the crises.

Addressing election meetings in PK-67 Peshawar and Shodag Union Council of the Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district, the QWP chief said it was not time for point-scoring but all political forces should come forward to plan effective measures for resolving the prevailing situation to pave the way for timely and transparent election 2018.

Aftab Sherpao said that some political parties in the Centre had no consensus over vital issues, which worsened governance. He also said some political parties were quarrelling with each other over non-issues and had no concern for the problems of the people.

The QWP chief said that after the Fata-KP merger there was dire need to pay more attention to the neglected areas and put them on the path to development.

He demanded that handsome funds should be earmarked to change the lot of the locals in the erstwhile Fata.

Aftab Sherpao asked all the political parties to unite for the progress of the neglected tribal areas to bring about a change in their socio-economic condition of the people residing there. He deplored that the so-called champions of change had not fulfilled the election promises.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said that the Pakhtuns had been in turmoil due to the wrong policies of the former incompetent rulers in the province. Sherpao said that the PTI leadership had got votes from Pakhtuns in the name of peace and prosperity and change but forgot them after forming the government.