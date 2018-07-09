Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city on Sunday while Meteorological office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending eastward. The officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions and Kashmir. No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 38°C, minimum was 28.5°C and humidity level was 54 percent.