New wave of inflation goes on unabated

LAHORE : A new trend of price-hike of 30 to 50 percent in the rates of essential perishable items was witnessed this week while new spree of food items inflation continued in the absence of any check from the authorities.

The supply of majority of seasonal vegetables and fruits has also been shrunk while rainwater affected vegetables and fruits are being sold at exorbitant rates in the city.

Increasing trend in almost all fruits and vegetables has been witnessed on third consecutive week while the district government and other department officials concerned found absent from the weekly makeshift and open markets giving free hands to vendors to fleece the public.

The situation of the makeshift markets was worse than ever while no proper sheds are provided to the sellers as well as buyers. Besides, no sitting arrangements and drinking water facility was provided as well. Since when the caretaker government has taken the charge the increasing trend in the rates of daily use items is continued.

This week the price of potato new was stable at Rs25 to 27 per kg and potato stored at Rs14 to 15 per kg and sugar-free was fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, while market committee issued Rs27 kg for stored while new and sugar-free varieties were not available. The price of onion was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, mixed and rainwater affected was sold at Rs23 per kg. The price of tomato was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Garlic China was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs88 to 90 per kg, and garlic local was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 and Chinese variety was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese price was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed stable at Rs170 to 175 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was enhanced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Both cucumber local and farm varieties were fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, while local was sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, and farm at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was stable at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, not sold there, while outside at Rs50 per kg. Lemon local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Zucchini local was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was stable at Rs48 to 50 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs50 per kg, A-category at Rs80 per kg. Green chili was also enhanced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold on wrong price issue. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, not available there on wrong price issue while outside sold at Rs150 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs10 per kg, not sold there on wrong price issue. Luffa was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Arum was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot price was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs48 per kg, not sold there. Cauliflower was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs58 to 60 per kg, and cabbage by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, not available.

Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs73 to 166 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. Banana A-quality was reduced by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs42 to 45 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs70 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 per kg, not sold. Phalsa was fixed at Rs107 to 110 per kg, not sold.

Peach special category was fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, B-category at Rs78 to 80 per kg and mixed sold at Rs130 per kg. Apricot white at Rs78 to 120 per kg, rotten was sold at Rs120 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs48 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 130 per kg. Plump special was fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, and plump A-category fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg while special variety was not available.

Jambolin was fixed at Rs80 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Litchi was fixed at Rs241 to 250 per kg, C-quality was sold at Rs300 per kg.