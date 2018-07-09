Hoti says Khattak left KP in crisis

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers committed corruption on a large scale due to which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was under a heavy debt.

Haider Hoti, who is also a former chief minister, said that Pervez Khattak during his stint as chief minister could not launch a single mega project for his native district.

Addressing a public gathering at Nizampur here, he said that ANP was a movement and those speaking against it should put their own house in order. Haidar Hoti said that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had seen the real face of the PTI leaders, including Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak. “Change can be brought about by providing employment opportunities to the youth,” he pointed out.

Malik Juma Khan, district president ANP, Khalil Abbas Khattak candidate for PK-62, Masood Abbas Khattak and other party leaders also addressed the gathering. Talking about the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT), Haider Hoti said that the provincial capital had been turned into ruins in the name of development. He claimed Pervez Khattak and other PTI candidates would suffer a humiliating defeat in the upcoming polls.

Quoting the caretaker government, the ANP leader said the province was heading towards fiscal deficit as the provincial kitty was empty and the government was unable to pay salaries to the employees. He said that Imran Khan faced difficulty in distributing party tickets as he gave preference to turncoats over ideological party activists. The former chief minister said that ANP would defeat the PTI in the next general election to confine Imran Khan to his Banigala residence.