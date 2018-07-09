NA-137: Tough contest between PTI, PPP candidates

KASUR: Former foreign minister Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali of PTI and Saad Waseem of PML-N are in tough competition in NA-137 but Ch Manzoor Ahmed is a weak candidate of PPP due to various reasons.

However, the remaining three candidates of PTI for National Assembly seats are seemed to be in a good position. As per details, one seat of MNA has been eliminated for the 2018 elections and now four MNAs would be selected from the district. PML-N awarded four National Assembly tickets to their previous candidates and snatched the ticket from former MNA Salman Hanif. In the new electoral reform, Kasur has been adjusted with Mustafabad and named as NA-137. More than 30 people had filed their nomination papers from this constituency and four main candidates would have neck-to-neck competition for the seat of MNA. PML-N’s former MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh has been declared ineligible by the Lahore High Court for leading a rally against the judiciary in Kasur. Now, his son Saad Waseem is contesting election from NA-137 on the PML-N ticket. Voters of this constituency have opinion that Sheikh Waseem is winning from this area consecutively for two times but he could not win the expectations of the people. They said the PML-N should give the ticket to another family in Kasur. On the other hand, PTI voters are also angry with party chief Imran Khan for awarding ticket to a person who is not the resident of Kasur and the workers will have to go to Lahore to meet their candidate for their genuine matters.

They said the age of Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali is above 70 years and he cannot recognise his supporters so why should they vote him.PPP information secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmed is also contesting from this constituency but Pakistan People’s Party have lost its vote from the Kasur city.

There are some personal supporters of Ch Manzoor Ahmed who will stand by him. Political pandits believed that PML-N may win the seat of MNA from the constituency due to strong support of Saad Waseem. PTI ticket holder Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali entered the city after a long time which is affecting his campaign. Both Assef and Ch Manzoor are struggling to get the support of Arain bradari.