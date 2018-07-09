Man kills self after brother-in-law’s death

LAHORE: A man committed suicide by shooting himself right after the death of his brother-in-law in the Raiwind area on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Arshad Khan, 27, son of Muhammad Rafique of Islamabad, and his brother-in-law Bilal Saeed, 25, a resident of Model Town.

It was reported that Bilal’s condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he expired.

Arshad Khan got depressed when he was informed about the death of his brother-in-law. He shot himself to death. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.