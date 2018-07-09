Mon July 09, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Man kills self after brother-in-law’s death

LAHORE: A man committed suicide by shooting himself right after the death of his brother-in-law in the Raiwind area on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Arshad Khan, 27, son of Muhammad Rafique of Islamabad, and his brother-in-law Bilal Saeed, 25, a resident of Model Town.

It was reported that Bilal’s condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he expired.

Arshad Khan got depressed when he was informed about the death of his brother-in-law. He shot himself to death. Police shifted the bodies to morgue.

