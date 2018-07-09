National Party announces candidates for NA, PA seats from Punjab

LAHORE: National Party officially announced its candidates for National and provincial assembly seats from Punjab. First time in the history of Punjab, the NP has fielded its candidates and awarded tickets to them from different districts across the Punjab. First time in country’s history, minority leader Joseph Francis was made member of parliamentary board and appointed as in charge of election campaign in Punjab, said Ayub Malik, president of National Party Punjab chapter, during a press conference in Lahore at a hotel Sunday. More than 50 contestants candidate were fielded from districts including Multan, Lahore, Kasur, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Jhelum and Chakwal. Joseph Francis said for promoting interfaith harmony and ending discrimination, nine Christians were awarded party tickets. The candidates include: Kishwar Bano from Lahore NA-129, Ch Aneel Ashiq from Lahore NA-134, Faiza Rafique from Narowal NA-78, Muhammad Pervaiz Khan from Narowal PP-55, Ramzan Ali from Lahore PP-156, Ismat Kareem from Lahore PP-158, Khurram Yusaf from Lahore PP-159, Malik Abdul Jabbar from Lahore PP-168, Bano Asif from PP-169, Rozi Qasim from Kasur PP-174, Arshad Ali Mayo from Kasur PP-175 have been fielded on the tickets of the NP, all candidates were present on the occasion. Malik Ayub complained that their candidates especially women were being threatened not to contest on the platform of the NP. He demanded from the ECP to take action against the miscreants who were threatening women candidates. Ayub said women are 50 percent population of the country and how women could be stopped, he posed a question. He also presented manifesto of the party on the occasion.