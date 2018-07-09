Caretaker govt to prove impartiality, says Askari

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said a peaceful environment will be provided to the public so that elections are transparent.

Every political party will have equal opportunities in the election, he said, adding the caretaker government would prove its impartiality by taking practical steps. During a talk with the representatives of American news agency AP, Dr Hasan Askari said that addressing the legal complaints received from the candidates was the responsibility of the interim government and they could contact administration in case of any complaint or problem. Responding to a query, he said no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and across the board action would be taken against the violators. He warned that fireworks and firing into the air won’t be tolerated during the election campaign. The caretaker chief minister said that the procedure according to the constitution was followed for the nomination of the chief minister.