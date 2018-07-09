Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Caretaker govt to prove impartiality, says Askari

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said a peaceful environment will be provided to the public so that elections are transparent.

x
Advertisement

Every political party will have equal opportunities in the election, he said, adding the caretaker government would prove its impartiality by taking practical steps. During a talk with the representatives of American news agency AP, Dr Hasan Askari said that addressing the legal complaints received from the candidates was the responsibility of the interim government and they could contact administration in case of any complaint or problem. Responding to a query, he said no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and across the board action would be taken against the violators. He warned that fireworks and firing into the air won’t be tolerated during the election campaign. The caretaker chief minister said that the procedure according to the constitution was followed for the nomination of the chief minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar