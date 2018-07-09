Minister for teaching farmers latest techniques

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has said the provincial government is devising the ways to disseminate latest production technology/techniques to the farmers on their doorstep.

During a meeting, he directed the field staff concerned to teach farmers latest techniques and start model farming. The minister said the government would also chalk out a road map in the interest of the farming community. The government will devise ways for better marketing system in agriculture sector, ending the role of middleman. Later, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas chaired a meeting of divisional heads of Food Department of Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and directed them to take steps for safety of the wheat reserves during monsoon rains. He also directed them to monitor the flour prices on a daily basis and report him on a weekly basis.